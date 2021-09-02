Groups advocate for Build Back Better Budget to combat climate crisis

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - President Joe Biden is pushing what he deems human infrastructure -- initiatives meant to benefit the common good, and build systems which enhance the well-being of people living in the United States.

Locally, it's compelled activists to focus on the promise to combat the climate crisis.

On Thursday, activists from the climate action campaign, and student senate at UW-Eau Claire joined with Pablo Group representatives at the Lismore to discuss President Biden's Build Back Better Budget's initiative to create a clean energy standard in America, while also investing in clean energy in local communities.

The Pablo Group owns seven dining and drinking establishments. Its food and beverage director says the food system is one of the biggest contributors to green house emissions -- and that's why they're focused on making decisions to reduce their footprint locally.

"Whether it's buying more food locally to avoid transportation costs and fossil fuel usage, whether it's supporting regenerative meat farms that are capturing carbon through their grass fed meat productions," Kent Buell, food and beverage director of the Pablo Group.

According to climate action campaign representatives, over 35 businesses in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District have signed a letter in support of the Build Back Better Budget's declaration to tackle the climate crisis.