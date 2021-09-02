Giants beat Brewers 5-1, move into 1st-place tie

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco’s four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers 5-1 to avoid a four-game sweep. A day after falling out of first place for the first time since May 30, the Giants moved into a tie atop the NL West with the idle Los Angeles Dodgers. Austin Slater also connected, and Logan Webb pitched seven sparkling innings. San Francisco had dropped four in a row. Milwaukee wasted a terrific performance by Eric Lauer, who tossed seven innings of three-hit ball. The NL Central leaders had won four in a row.