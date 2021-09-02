Former county worker accused in theft case settles charges

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A former Eau Claire County employee accused of using her county credit card for thousands of dollars in personal purchases, including a spa gift card, NFL apparel, and groceries, reached a plea deal Thursday.



Zer Smith pleaded guilty to two felonies and three misdemeanors,

in return for dismissal of four other charges.



Judge Emily Long gave her the choice of 20 days in jail or 20 days community service. Smith chose community service.

Smith must also pay restitution of $10,5000.

If she does the community service and pays full restitution and doesn't commit any crimes for two years the felony charges will be dismissed.



This case, plus other financial discrepancies in the county's Department of Human Services, triggered a sheriff's office investigation of DHS that, at last word, was still underway.