EXPLAINER: Why Poland declared state of emergency at border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda has declared a state of emergency in areas along Poland’s border with Belarus. The declaration Thursday follows a surge in illegal migration. Poland now becomes the third European Union member to impose a state of emergency in areas bordering Belarus — after Lithuania and Latvia did so earlier this summer arguing that they face a “hybrid war” attack. The state of emergency lasts 30 days and will allow Polish authorities to limit the movements of journalists, activists and other civilians in zone along the border. Polish authorities say it will ensure greater security for Poland and the rest of the EU, also citing Russian military exercises planned to begin in September.