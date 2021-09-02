Eau Claire man gets probation in bomb threat case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire man convicted of making a bomb scare was placed on probation Thursday.

Judge Sarah Harless placed Tyler Mills on probation for three years.

He was charged last year with telling fellow inmates at the Eau Claire County Jail about his plans to kidnap, rape and murder a probation agent and correctional officer.

Informants told police Mills also said he planned to detonate a bomb in the parking lot of the local probation and parole office.