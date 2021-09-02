Cub Scouts looking for members across the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW)- As the school year rolls in, a lot of area programs are preparing for a come back, including the Cub Scouts.

Cub Scouts are kicking off another school year, with programming open to boys and girls grades K-5. Every elementary school in the Chippewa Valley has an affiliated Cub Scout Pack.

Packs are holding activities over the next couple weeks where families are invited to attend and check out Cub Scouts.

The activities teach teamwork, good character and citizenship through outdoor adventures.

For a full list of upcoming activities, more information and to sign up online you can visit WeAreScouts.Org.