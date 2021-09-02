Coast Guard investigating reports of oil spills after Ida

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it is investigating reports of possible oil spills resulting from Hurricane Ida after the publication of aerial photos by The Associated Press. Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom said Thursday that aircraft were being dispatched to investigate reports of a miles-long slick in the Gulf of Mexico south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Wisdom said aircraft would also fly over a major oil refinery along the Mississippi River south of New Orleans after a report of a rainbow-colored sheen in the floodwaters. The AP first reported Wednesday about the possible spills after reviewing aerial images of the disaster zone taken by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.