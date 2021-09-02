Skip to Content

Abortion rights advocates sue to block pending Oklahoma laws

National news from the Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A coalition of abortion rights advocates, clinics and advocacy groups have filed a suit seeking to block recent anti-abortion legislation from taking effect. The lawsuit filed Thursday in a state district court in Oklahoma City aims to block legislation due to take effect Nov. 1. The pending restrictions on abortions include branding the performing of an abortion by a doctor as constituting “unprofessional conduct” that could jeopardize the doctor’s medical license. The new law also includes a ban on abortions where cardiac activity is detected in the embryo, which is similar to one that took effect Wednesday in Texas.

Associated Press

