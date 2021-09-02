4 soldiers killed in attack in Indonesia’s Papua region

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Authorities say attackers believed to be West Papua rebels killed four soldiers and wounded two others at a military post in Indonesia’s troubled easternmost region. A military spokesman says about 50 attackers believed to be from the West Papua Liberation Army stormed the post and attacked the six soldiers with arrows, machetes and axes early Wednesday. Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common in the impoverished Papua region, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.