2-year-old pulled from Chippewa River & taken to the hospital

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Police say a 2-year-old was pulled from the Chippewa River on Wednesday evening and taken to the hospital. Now, police are investigating the incident.

It happened at the Ferry Street boat landing in Eau Claire just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Eau Claire police, there was a report of a missing 2-year-old near the boat landing. The child was pulled from the river and taken to the hospital.

The child's condition is not known.

