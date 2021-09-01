Wisconsin election probe includes $325,000 for data analysis

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Nearly half of the money being spent on a Republican-ordered investigation into Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election is earmarked for data analysis related to voting machines.

That's according to a contract released Wednesday to The Associated Press under Wisconsin's open records law. It spells out how the $676,000 in taxpayer money will be spent.

The contract was entered into by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is leading the probe.

Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz says taxpayers should be outraged at the investigation, which he says is a continuation of the "big lie" that Donald Trump won.

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press