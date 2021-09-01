UWEC students make big impact on Water Street businesses

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As the more than 9,000 UW-Eau Claire students come back to town, Water Street businesses, like the Goat Coffeehouse, are seeing more customers come through their doors.

"It's been very crazy down here at the shop," said Goat Coffeehouse owner Ryan Bembnister. "We definitely noticed the student body is coming back starting last week, actually two weekends ago is when we really noticed it, and it has not slowed down or stopped since."

Bembnister said if he had to guess, about 75% of his customers are college students. And last year, The Goat expanded in size, adding more seating specifically for the students who study there.

"You get the students in here, they've got the vibe with them, they're energized, they're ready to go, they want to learn, they want a place to study, hang out, it's just electric down here," Bembnister said.

Less than a block away at Fleet Feet, retail manager Fred Hable said from summer to the school year is like night and day.

"Whether students are in town or not, its very noticeable," Hable said.

Fleet Feet has been busier than years past according to Hable, who said it's a good problem when they struggle to keep up with student demand for university-branded gear just a few blocks off campus.

"Location is very important, like they say in business, location location location," Hable said. "So yeah, we're in a good spot corner of Fourth and Water; I don't think it gets a whole lot better."

And while both of these businesses didn't struggle to survive without students over the summer, both said it's a welcome boost when they come back to town.