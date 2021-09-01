UW-Stout soccer wins in return to Nelson Field, UWEC draws vs Augsburg

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Liv Winkler scored the game's lone goal in the 83rd minute and the UW-Stout women's soccer team won in its return to Nelson Field.

Due to the pandemic in 2020 and field construction in 2019, Wednesday's match was the first home game for the Blue Devils in 1,050 days.

"It's really good to get started with a win," said senior Caylee Boone, who set up Winkler's scoring chance. "We need to get our momentum going. We did that today."

Stout goalkeeper Julia McNamar stopped the only shot on goal she faced. Cobbers goalkeeper Breanna Nelson had two saves in the loss.

UW-Stout will play 12 home matches this season, including five in a row beginning next week.

UWEC draws with Augsburg

A record crowd gathered at Simpson Field to watch UW-Eau Claire women's soccer battle Augsburg University.

Neither team was able to convert offensive chances, so the match ended in a scoreless draw.

Blue Devils, Blugolds volleyball teams win on opening night

Both the UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire volleyball teams won their opening matches of the season.

The Blue Devils defeated rallied to defeat Hamline University 3-1 at home, while UW-Eau Claire swept University of Northwestern-St. Paul on the road.

