Twins’ Maeda has season-ending Tommy John surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda had season-ending Tommy John surgery Wednesday in Dallas, the team said. The 33-year-old right-hander was placed on the 10-day IL on Aug. 24 with right forearm tightness. Texas Rangers orthopedic surgeon Keith Meister performed the surgery on Wednesday. Meister added an internal brace to the arm, a recent development in the Tommy John technique that could help speed the rate of recovery, which is traditionally at least a year. The Twins hope Maeda could return in 9-12 months.