The ‘invisible’ art walk returns to downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Invisible ink has become a special surprise downtown, as the Eau Claire Morning Rotary Club is bringing back the "Rainworks" project.

Sixteen hidden images are placed around downtown spanning from Silly Serrano to Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor.

All it takes to reveal them is a few drops of water. The images were placed by using a sealer on the concrete.

When water comes in contact with the image, it reveals artwork resembling the rain theme, or the business it lies in front of.

New this year is Rainworks bingo, a competition where participants who take pictures of each revealed artwork are eligible to win prizes.

According to the previous president of the rotary club, the competition was created to build sponsors for the event.

They hope the sponsors will donate to nonprofits that the Rotary Club supports.

"We wanted to just help build funds for local area nonprofits like Family Resource Center, Community Table, and some other causes like the Eau Claire Firefighter's Community Charity where they buy winter coats for children.

Players can pick up cards at participating businesses like Shift Cyclery and Chippewa Valley Floral.

The deadline to submit Rainworks bingo cards to the Morning Rotary Club is October 15.

You can find more information on the Morning Rotary Club here.