Temporary bus transfer center opening Thursday in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Important news for bus riders in Eau Claire -- a new transfer center will be opening temporarily downtown.

The temporary transfer center, opening on Sept. 2, will be located at the corner of South Farwell Street and Gray Street, just east of the current spot.

The temporary move is so a new transit center can be built. Completion of that facility is expected next year.

According to Tom Wagener, transit manager, the temporary transfer center will have a designated boarding area for each route (see map above.)

If you have questions, you can contact Eau Claire Transit during normal business hours at 715-839-5111 or send an email.