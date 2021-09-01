Students protest at and vandalize fraternity over sexual assault allegations

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - More than 500 people protested outside of a fraternity at the University of Iowa Tuesday night, asking administrators to ban the fraternity from campus.

Students gathered at the Phi Gamma Delta House on Ellis Avenue around 8 p.m. because of a petition that had been circulating on social media. The petition claims members of the fraternity sexually assaulted a woman last September.

The petition asks administrators to abolish the fraternity. As of 10:15 p.m., it had over 80,000 signatures.

While a majority of the crowd only chanted things at the fraternity, the KWWL photographer on scene saw several people throw objects at the house and says at least one person went inside.

Iowa City Police would not say if any formal charges have been filed in regards to the alleged sexual assault. A spokesperson would also not comment on if there had been an investigation.

"We take all allegations of sexual assault seriously and investigate them to the fullest extent possible. However, we cannot comment on online petitions. We encourage anyone who believes they have been the victim of sexual assault to contact the Iowa City Police Department." Lee Hermiston, public safety information officer

The University of Iowa would not say if any complaints had been filed with the Office of Sexual Misconduct or with University of Iowa Police. Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness also said she cannot discuss any potential law enforcement investigation.

On Monday, the Phi Gamma Delta Chapter at the U of I posted a message on its Facebook page saying they have a zero tolerance policy against sexual assault. However, as of Tuesday night, the group had deleted its Facebook page. The group also deleted its website.