Spain announces 107 arrests in major marijuana raids in July

MADRID (AP) — Europol says that over 100 people were arrested when police in Spain busted an illegal drug ring earlier this summer. The European policing authority said Wednesday that the arrests occurred in July when Spanish police detained 107 individuals during 42 raids in Barcelona and three smaller cities in Spain’s northeast. The people were arrested on suspicion of forming a group of “mainly of Albanian-speaking criminals” who grew and trafficked marijuana. Police say they included Albanians, Spaniards, Greeks and Slovakians.