Some donations to help injured lawmaker may be returned

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Officials say some donations to help with child care for a Minnesota lawmaker who recently cut off three fingers in a power saw accident will probably have to be returned. A GoFundMe web page was created to help Rep. Erin Koegel and her family as she recovers from the Aug. 22 accident. But some of the donations raised eyebrows among those familiar with the state’s lobbying law. The donations from some on the list would appear to be a violation of a state law that generally prohibits state lawmakers and other public officials and employees from accepting most gifts worth more than $5 from lobbyists.