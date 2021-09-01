Skip to Content

Sentence handed down in baseball bat attack case

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - One of the suspects accused of severely beating two men with a baseball bat is now going to prison.

Erick Tepole, from Durand, was sentenced Wednesday to three years behind bars.

The attack on two men happened near Urne, in Buffalo County, in February 2020. Both victims had to be airlifted to hospitals due to the severity of their injuries. A manhunt was launched for Tepole and another suspect, who were arrested several days later in Michigan.

