Robert Durst defense rests; testimony ends in murder case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Testimony has concluded in the Robert Durst murder case after the New York real estate heir defended himself for weeks on the witness stand. The Los Angeles judge in the case began instructing jurors Wednesday in advance of closing arguments next week. Durst testified he did not kill Susan Berman. But Durst said if he had killed Berman, he would lie about it. Durst, who was acquitted of murder in a Texas killing 20 years ago, has pleaded not guilty to murder in Berman’s shooting. Durst was so battered on cross-examination that the judge said the prosecutor had effectively destroyed Durst’s credibility.