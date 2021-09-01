Restaurants, malls reopen as Thai virus restrictions eased

BANGKOK (AP) — Shopping malls, restaurants, parks and schools have reopened in Thailand’s capital after the government eased restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. A surge that began in April sent new cases and deaths soaring, and department stores, restaurants, parks and other gathering places in Bangkok were ordered to close in July. But a decline in new cases in recent weeks has led authorities to ease many of the restrictions to reduce the impact on businesses. The government has come under intense criticism for its failure to secure timely and adequate supplies of vaccines. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and several Cabinet members are the target this week of a no-confidence debate in Parliament over the issue.