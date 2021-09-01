Rep. Jamie Raskin’s book ‘Unthinkable’ coming out Jan. 4

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland is working on a memoir in which he will reflect on the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol and the tragedy he suffered a week earlier when his 25-year-old son Tommy killed himself. The book is called “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” which Harper will publish Jan. 4, 2022. The Democrat and former constitutional law professor helped draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and led the prosecution in the Senate. The Democratic-run House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump, who was acquitted by the Republican-led Senate.