Raising awareness during National Suicide Prevention Month

(WQOW) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and mental health experts want to use the time to raise awareness about the issue.

According to Dr. Riley McGrath, a counselor at UW-Eau Claire, warning signs of someone being suicidal can include withdrawal from friends or family, putting personal affairs to the side, threatening or talking about wanting to die and feeling hopeless.

"People who are feeling suicidal get in this mindset that no one cares. If I were to die, no one would care. But in reality, there are always people that care and people are really impacted by those loses so the more you can let someone know ahead of time the better," McGrath said.

She added that opening up and asking for help can provide a lot of relief.

If you know anyone who may be suicidal you can always check in on how they are, set them up with any mental health hotline and in emergencies call 911.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255.

Crisis Services (uwec.edu)

Suicide Prevention (uwec.edu)