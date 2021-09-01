Prepare to protect: National Preparedness Month

Eau Claire (WQOW) - September is National Preparedness Month and Eau Claire County Emergency Management says it is a great time to prepare. That's because it's before the winter season when blizzards strike and toward the end of severe weather season.

Some simple steps to be prepared when disaster strikes include; building a kit with emergency supplies like food and water that last for 72 hours, making a plan on where to go and staying informed through media, friends or neighbors.

"Everybody should have a preparedness plan and a preparedness kit. Don't prepare for one specific type of disaster. The way we plan in our office and the way we encourage others is on an all hazard basis. Know what you're going to do in a severe type of event, whether it's a snow storm, a fire or a tornado," said Sam Simmons with Eau Claire Emergency Management.

The weekly themes this month are making a plan, building a kit, low-cost to no-cost preparedness, and teaching youths how to prepare.

More information on how to prepare can be found by clicking here.