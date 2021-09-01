Packers/Saints game moved to Jacksonville

(WQOW) - Hurricane Ida packed a punch to New Orleans and other Golf Coast communities, and the Green Bay Packers are feeling the impact.

The Packers and Saints were slated to play in New Orleans on Sept. 12. That week 1 game will now be played in Jacksonville instead the NFL announced on Wednesday.

The game will still be at 3:25 p.m. CT.

The Saints have been practicing in Dallas in recent days. The team could be forced out of New Orleans for at least a month as the community begins to clean up. Dallas was considered as one of the sites to host the game, but the NFL says a concert scheduled at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 15 made it a non option.