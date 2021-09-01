Once green, prehistoric Arabia drew early humans from Africa

WASHINGTON (AP) — Archaeologists have uncovered stone tools and hippopotamus bones near ancient lake beds on the Arabian Peninsula. This evidence suggests that during intermittent periods of rainy climate, the now-arid region was comparatively lush and green — and early human groups and animals migrated out of Africa into the region. Until a decade ago, the Arabian Peninsula was a blank spot on the map for scientists trying to reconstruct the story of early human evolution and movements out of Africa. But researchers say the region may have played an important role as a bridge between Africa and Eurasia. The study was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.