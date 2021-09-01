Oklahoma board sets dates for high-profile death-row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has set tentative dates for clemency hearings for high-profile death row inmate Julius Jones and five others who have exhausted their legal appeals. The Oklahoman reports the clemency hearings for the inmates would take place 21 days before their scheduled execution. Formal approval of the hearing dates will not be made until the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals weighs whether the capital punishments may move forward. Attorneys for Jones and the five other death row inmates have asked a U.S. district judge to reconsider his Aug. 11 ruling that cleared the inmates for execution. Gov. Kevin Stitt will get the final say in the case if the board recommends commuting Jones’ sentence.