New Steel head coach Mignone hits the ground running

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Casey Mignone was content coaching in St. Cloud last week, until the Chippewa Steel gave him a chance he couldn't pass up, the chance to be a head coach in the North American Hockey League.

Mignone was hired as the 4th head coach in franchise history last Wednesday. He arrived in Chippewa Falls on Saturday for the first time in his life, just one day before the team's first practice.

Mignone has been impressed by the organization so far, and sees success in the future.

"I'm thrilled to be here," Mignone said. "I'm really excited, I think we've got a great staff, a great group, great ownership. I think that there's some good things to come. You don't want to get on the train too late. We expect September 10th, home opener to hopefully get a great crowd and have a great performance and then that starts the train rolling from there."

The Steel have circled the coaching carousel four times in three seasons, and they're hoping to stay off of it for the foreseeable future. It's been another quick transition for the players, but they have enjoyed working with him so far.

"It's kind of chaotic, it's going to be my third new head coach in one year," said Tyler Ryder, Steel defenseman. "But I'm pumped, Casey seems great and we're ready to get at it."

"He comes into the locker room every day and asks what's up," said Jack Brown, Steel forward. "Just stuff like that, he's going to be a person, he's going to communicate with us, tell us what we're doing wrong, tell us what we're doing right, and he brings the energy every day."

Mignone makes his debut with the Steel on Sept. 10 when they host the Kenai River Brown Bears.