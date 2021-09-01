New Greek health minister apologizes over Holocaust remarks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s new right-wing health minister has apologized for past remarks and avowed his “absolute respect” for Holocaust victims and his opposition to antisemitism. Athanassios Plevris issued a statement on social media hours after the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece expressed concern over his Cabinet appointment. The Jewish organization asked Plevris to apologize for remarks he made as the defense lawyer in a 2009 criminal case against his extreme far-right father. The father was charged and eventually acquitted of incitement to racist hatred or violence over a book called “Jews: The Whole Truth.” Plevris said Wednesday that objections to his court comments were “understandable” and that he “fully disagrees” with his father’s views.