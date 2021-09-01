Skip to Content

Meteorological summer 2021 was hottest since 2006

Meteorological Fall begins mild with high temps close to Eau Claire's average high of 78. The three months of meteorological summer were quite warm this year, but not in the top five of all time.

Most of the top five hottest summers come from the dust bowl era of the 1930s when the Midwest and especially the Great Plains were extremely dry. That meant that while temps were very hot, there wasn't much humidity. The hottest summer of all time was 1949, but the most recent year on the list, the summer of 1988, sits in sixth place all time, and this summer sits 15th of all time.

Since that hottest summer in 1949, 1988 is the hottest Eau Claire has been through the months of June, July, and August. Other than 1988, only 1983 and 1995 were hotter than this summer was.

This summer had an average high of 72.0°, which tied with 2006 for fourth hottest since 1950 and the hottest this century. Last summer was the tenth hottest since 1950. Wisconsin stayed dry today and continues to dry out after all that rain last week. However, more is on the way.

Clouds will slowly increase overnight tonight and through the day tomorrow. Rain will also approach, but will struggle to make it across Minnesota due to how much dry air is in place. Rain finally becomes likely late tomorrow night and through the day on Friday, though it looks to fall just as scattered showers and maybe some isolated thunder.

Highs will be cooler as clouds increase tomorrow and cooler yet in the mid 60s during the scattered showers on Friday, though lows will actually be warmer Thursday and Friday nights. Temps settle once again next week as we dry out, with highs comfortably in the mid 70s. Low temperatures, however, will be on the chilly side. They'll range from the low 50s down to the mid/upper 40s starting Saturday night.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

