Hennepin County prosecutor Freeman won’t seek reelection

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has announced that he won’t seek reelection in 2022. Freeman’s announcement Wednesday draws a curtain on a more than two-decade career notable for his decisions in high-profile cases involving police. Now 73, Freeman drew national attention after George Floyd’s death last year as he came under intense pressure to charge four Minneapolis officers. Freeman ultimately charged one officer, Derek Chauvin, just four days after Floyd’s death, but he was sidelined in the case; Attorney General Keith Ellison took over and brought more serious charges against Chauvin and charged the three other officers.