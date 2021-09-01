Health officials urge COVID caution ahead of long weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We're only halfway through the week, but many Americans are already looking forward to a three-day weekend. As millions prepare to travel for Labor Day, local health officials are urging you to stay safe as COVID-19 cases continue spiking across the Chippewa Valley.

In just two months, COVID-19 cases in Eau Claire County have risen nearly 400%

Officials with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said that at the start of July, an average of one new positive case was reported each day. Now, at the start of September, that number has grown to an average of 39.

That massive jump in cases has health officials urging caution this weekend.

"We're already at a very high number of cases in Eau Claire County," said Audrey Boerner, with the Eau Claire City-County Health Dept. "We have a high positivity rate and that's already increasing. So here at the beginning of the school year, and here as we're heading into a holiday weekend, it is something we're concerned about: that there could be more cases that happen over the weekend as people gather."

To keep yourself and loved ones safe while still having fun this weekend, Boerner suggests masking up while inside, moving celebrations outdoors, and staying home if you feel the slightest hint of illness. If you get back from your travels and feel sick, Boerner stresses getting a COVID test to be on the safe side.

It's also not too late to get $100 for starting a COVID-19 vaccine series, as the statewide incentive program ends on Labor Day.