Happy Fall 1st! The Meteorological season change brings cooler temps for September

The changes start to get more noticeable now that we're entering Meteorological Fall! Temperatures start to drop on average and our daylight continues to diminish.

In September, we typically lose 12 degrees on average with our high and low temps. But, many of you know we still get those summer days even all the way into October. We average 1- 90 degree day and roughly 6- 80 degree days this month. AKA - False Fall is coming

We're also losing roughly 3 minutes of daylight each day too. By the end of the month our sunrise will be after 7 am until we set clocks back in November. And, we'll see sunsets before 7 pm by the end of September, too.

Wednesday will still be warm as high temperatures head towards our average in the upper 70s. High pressure will keep us in the sunshine again, too.

Clouds will start to increase overnight as a wave approaches Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with high temps in the mid 70s Thursday before rain chances move in overnight.

Friday morning will be our best chance at seeing widespread rainfall. There is limited chances for any severe weather with these showers. The latest trends have moved the heaviest rain further west, so a widespread 0.1'' to 0.5'' will be possible Friday.

Labor Day Weekend will be cooler than average. Mid to low 70s are likely each day with the chance for showers Monday. It won't be a washout, but it won't be a great summer-like cabin type of weekend.