Goats On The Go: Hire a group to eat invasive species

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Invasive species can be a hassle to weed out so if you want to save yourself the work you can hire goats.

Goats On The Go is a nationwide company that provides affiliate opportunities for goat owners across the country. David Burdick is an affiliate out of St. Croix Falls, who recently brought trips of goats down to the Chippewa Valley.

"What I do is I come down and check out the areas and see what kinds of things they having going on in their property that they want the goats to get rid of," he said. "We set up an area, the perimeter of a fence, and we let the goats go in and do their thing."

The goats stay at each job site for about a week, depending on how much brush they need to clear.

"They're pretty tame. You can basically just let them follow you around. They won't go away from you, that's why I brought them way down here," Burdick said.

Burdick started renting out his goats to make some extra money, but it does benefit the animals.

"They get a lot of nutrients from the different plants. They really enjoy this. Goats are a browser, so they like to eat up. They're not like sheep or cows, where they eat grass. They like to eat the brush," he said.

It is also good for our ecosystem, as the goats will happily eat the buckthorn, poison ivy and prickly ash that can make being outside unbearable.

"[Invasive species] crowd out all our native plants, crowd out a lot of sunlight, and invite a lot of bugs and insects like our ticks and mosquitos," Burdick said.

"So, if you notice that in your backyard, you used to be able to go out there and sit, and now the bugs are bad, it's because all this invasive stuff is growing up, and it just leaves a wet layer for habitat for all these insects."

