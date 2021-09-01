Flood Warning issued September 1 at 4:31AM CDT until September 1 at 9:57PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued September 1 at 4:31AM CDT until September 1 at 9:57PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* Until late this evening.
* At 3:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 3:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.6 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall to 4.8 feet Tuesday
evening.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4
feet on 05/20/2017.