Family of inmate killed in jail seek answers, accountability

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) — Family members have identified the inmate killed in the Washington County Jail last month. Relatives of 23-year-old Jalen Proft, of Germantown, say they are looking for answers and accountability from law enforcement. Sheriff’s officials say the inmate was in jail on a probation hold from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for two days when he was brutally attacked in his cell by another inmate on Aug. 17. Proft died four days later. Proft’s sister, Magdalia Proft-Maikowsk, describes her brother as a kind and gentle soul who is greatly missed. Proft comes from a family of 13 siblings.