Downtown Eau Claire budget cinema to reopen

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Downtown Eau Claire's budget theater is set to reopen in less than two weeks after spending a year with closed doors.

Owner Connie Olson, who also owns Micon Cinemas, said they have run into a lot of problems while trying to reopen. First, they needed movies to show and finding enough staff for the theater has also been a problem.

Most recently, a flood in the basement postponed the reopening date even further but now they plan to share movies with the community again on Sept. 10.

"Your downtown theater is your downtown. I mean, most small towns have lost that downtown theater and we're lucky enough to be able to keep it here and have that option because everyone remembers having a nice downtown theater location," Olson said.

Olson said besides playing movies after their usual theater run, they will be showing classics, and in October, horror films.

The first movies playing next weekend will be "Space Jam," "A Quiet Place" and "Suicide Squad."