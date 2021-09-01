Blugolds men’s soccer wins in OT in debut

Blugolds men’s soccer wins in OT in debutUpdated
ST. PAUL, Minn (WQOW) - Matt Folden scored the game-tying goal with six seconds left in regulation and the UW-Eau Claire men's soccer team prevailed in overtime for its first win in program history on Wednesday.
An own-goal by Hamline University sealed the 4-3 win for the Blugolds in their inaugural game.
After building a 3-0 lead, Hamline scored another own-goal in the first half before UWEC's Nathan Donovan scored the first goal by a Blugolds player in program history.
UW-Eau Claire travels to Iowa on Friday to face Loras College. The Blugolds' home opener at Simpson Field is September 14.