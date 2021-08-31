Xcel customers will see a price increase next year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- For the first time since 2018, Xcel Energy rates are going to increase.

If you use 750 kilowatts a month, which is what the average customer uses, you could see an increase of about $5.50 on your electric bill.

Xcel hopes the rates will be approved by fall this year with the increase going into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

Chris Ouellette, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, said this increase will allow them to continue investing in a cleaner and more reliable electric and natural gas system.

"Our company proposed back in 2018 that our goal is to become 100% carbon free by 2050 and 80% by 2030. By making these infrastructure improvements, it's going to help us get to reaching those goals," she said.

Ouellette added that Xcel hopes to begin building its first company-owned utility scaled solar facility in Pierce County this fall -- which will provide 100% emission and fuel-free energy by 2022.