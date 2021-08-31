Vollrath sets Fall Creek record, other Tuesday scores

Vollrath sets Fall Creek record, other Tuesday scoresUpdated
(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores
High school boys soccer
Superior 2, Eau Claire North 0
High school girls tennis
Eau Claire Regis 7, Medford 0
High school girls golf
BRC - Lake Hallie Golf
1. New Richmond, 160
2. Hudson, 175
3. River Falls, 193
4. Chippewa Falls, 196
5. Eau Claire North, 205
6. Menomonie, 208
7. Eau Claire Memorial, 210
8. Rice Lake, 229
*Lanie Veenendall and Abbie Ritzer (New Richmond) share medalist honors with scores of 37
CloverCroix Conference Match #1 - Valley Golf Course, Mondovi
1. Regis/Altoona, 178
2. Osseo-Fairchild, 214
3. Colfax, 242
4. Stanley-Boyd, 255
*Elli Anderson (Regis/Altoona) earns medalist honors with a score of 40