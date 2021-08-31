Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
9:27 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Barnesville def. Ada-Borup, 25-19, 14-25, 25-15, 25-13

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Osakis, 25-15, 16-25, 25-13, 25-8

Bethlehem Academy def. Eden Prairie, 16-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18

Bloomington Jefferson def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22

Blue Earth Area def. St. Peter, 25-11, 25-16, 25-14

Breckenridge def. Ortonville, 25-12, 25-10, 25-9

Central Minnesota Christian def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 28-26, 25-15, 25-19

Chanhassen def. St. Louis Park, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13

Chaska def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-6, 25-14, 25-2

Cloquet def. Duluth East, 25-18, 25-12, 28-26

Cromwell def. East Central, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19

Ely def. Northeast Range, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19

Fillmore Central def. Chatfield, 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22

Fosston def. Climax/Fisher, 25-16, 25-13, 25-23

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Red Lake Falls, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22

Hayfield def. Pine Island, 27-25, 25-14, 25-23

Henning def. Underwood, 25-7, 25-15, 25-20

Holy Family Catholic def. LeSueur-Henderson, 23-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Holdingford

Jackson County Central def. Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, 25-11, 25-19, 26-24

Lakeville North def. Southwest Christian (Chaska)

Lanesboro def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-18, 25-20, 25-12

Luverne def. Redwood Valley, 27-25, 25-22, 25-22

Mabel-Canton def. Kingsland, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17

Mahnomen/Waubun def. Crookston, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22

Marshall def. Hutchinson, 25-6, 25-6, 25-13

Minneapolis Henry def. Brooklyn Center, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11

Minnehaha Academy def. Minneapolis Roosevelt

Minneota def. Wabasso, 25-10, 25-14, 25-6

Minnetonka def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-6, 25-16, 25-9

New London-Spicer def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17

North Branch def. Grand Rapids, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23

Norwood-Young America def. Glencoe-Silver Lake

Paynesville def. Yellow Medicine East, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22

Pequot Lakes def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15

Rochester Century def. Owatonna, 25-11, 25-17, 25-15

Roseau def. Park Rapids, 25-22, 25-22, 26-24

Roseville def. Spring Lake Park, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20

Royalton def. Ogilvie, 25-11, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18

Rushford-Peterson def. Dover-Eyota, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23

Sibley East def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-16, 25-19, 25-12

Spring Grove def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-2, 25-8, 25-14

St. Croix Prep def. Fridley, 25-9, 25-11, 25-12

St. Paul Johnson def. Richfield, 25-23, 25-9, 25-22

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Windom, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21

Virginia def. Two Harbors, 25-12, 25-10, 25-11

Waseca def. Fairmont, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16

Watertown-Mayer def. Delano, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16

Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Springfield, 25-9, 17-25, 26-24, 29-27

White Bear Lake def. Tartan, 26-24, 25-14, 25-21

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content