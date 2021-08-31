Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Barnesville def. Ada-Borup, 25-19, 14-25, 25-15, 25-13
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Osakis, 25-15, 16-25, 25-13, 25-8
Bethlehem Academy def. Eden Prairie, 16-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18
Bloomington Jefferson def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22
Blue Earth Area def. St. Peter, 25-11, 25-16, 25-14
Breckenridge def. Ortonville, 25-12, 25-10, 25-9
Central Minnesota Christian def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 28-26, 25-15, 25-19
Chanhassen def. St. Louis Park, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13
Chaska def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-6, 25-14, 25-2
Cloquet def. Duluth East, 25-18, 25-12, 28-26
Cromwell def. East Central, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19
Ely def. Northeast Range, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19
Fillmore Central def. Chatfield, 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22
Fosston def. Climax/Fisher, 25-16, 25-13, 25-23
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Red Lake Falls, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22
Hayfield def. Pine Island, 27-25, 25-14, 25-23
Henning def. Underwood, 25-7, 25-15, 25-20
Holy Family Catholic def. LeSueur-Henderson, 23-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Holdingford
Jackson County Central def. Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, 25-11, 25-19, 26-24
Lakeville North def. Southwest Christian (Chaska)
Lanesboro def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-18, 25-20, 25-12
Luverne def. Redwood Valley, 27-25, 25-22, 25-22
Mabel-Canton def. Kingsland, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17
Mahnomen/Waubun def. Crookston, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22
Marshall def. Hutchinson, 25-6, 25-6, 25-13
Minneapolis Henry def. Brooklyn Center, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11
Minnehaha Academy def. Minneapolis Roosevelt
Minneota def. Wabasso, 25-10, 25-14, 25-6
Minnetonka def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-6, 25-16, 25-9
New London-Spicer def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17
North Branch def. Grand Rapids, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23
Norwood-Young America def. Glencoe-Silver Lake
Paynesville def. Yellow Medicine East, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22
Pequot Lakes def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15
Rochester Century def. Owatonna, 25-11, 25-17, 25-15
Roseau def. Park Rapids, 25-22, 25-22, 26-24
Roseville def. Spring Lake Park, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20
Royalton def. Ogilvie, 25-11, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18
Rushford-Peterson def. Dover-Eyota, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23
Sibley East def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-16, 25-19, 25-12
Spring Grove def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-2, 25-8, 25-14
St. Croix Prep def. Fridley, 25-9, 25-11, 25-12
St. Paul Johnson def. Richfield, 25-23, 25-9, 25-22
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Windom, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21
Virginia def. Two Harbors, 25-12, 25-10, 25-11
Waseca def. Fairmont, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16
Watertown-Mayer def. Delano, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16
Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Springfield, 25-9, 17-25, 26-24, 29-27
White Bear Lake def. Tartan, 26-24, 25-14, 25-21
