Taliban control now-quiet Kabul airport after US withdrawal

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban now have full control of Kabul’s international airport after the last U.S. plane took off. The scene on Tuesday marks the end of America’s longest war, a quiet airfield in the Afghan capital and a few Afghans outside it still hoping to flee the insurgents’ rule. Vehicles raced back and forth along the Hamid Karzai International Airport’s sole runway on the northern military side of the airfield. Before dawn broke, heavily armed Taliban fighters walked through hangars on the military side, passing some of the seven CH-46 helicopters the U.S. State Department used in its evacuations before rendering them unflyable.