Report: Rebecca Kleefisch files paperwork for governor run

MADISON (WQOW) - The former lieutenant governor in Wisconsin could now be planning a run for the top spot at the Capitol.

According to WisPolitics, Rebecca Kleefisch has filed paperwork to run for governor. A spokesperson told WisPolitics it is "just the next step" as she considers a run in 2022.

Kleefisch, 46, was the lieutenant governor under then-Governor Scott Walker. The two lost to Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the 2018 election.

John Macco, 62, a Republican state lawmaker from the eastern side of Wisconsin, has also filed paperwork, according to WisPolitics. He is said to be exploring a run.

Back in June, Gov. Evers announced he would be seeking a second term.