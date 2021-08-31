Peace garden starting in honor of victim of domestic violence

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - Years ago, a Barron County woman was beaten by her husband and eventually died from her injuries. This week, News 18 spoke with her family about how they're looking to honor her memory and bring peace to others experiencing the same situation.

A tree is now the beginning of the peace garden in Barron, a safe place for survivors of domestic violence and their families. And it is starting in honor of a woman named Stacy Witkowski.

In June 2012, Stacy Witkowski of New Auburn was severely injured by her husband.

"She had her head beaten in and suffered severe brain damage. She was in a persistent vegetative state for six months before she came out of it, and then was in a nursing home for four years before she passed away," said Stacy's daughter, Kaylen Witkowski.

Kaylen, who was 19 at the time, said it was devastating to see her mom like that.

"She went from being this independent person who did everything by herself to needing assistance doing everything. It was torture for her and it was torture for us to see her like that," Kaylen said.

And it is a case Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald won't soon forget.

"It was a very serious, tragic case. I remember it, in the middle of the night going down there and working it with our detectives and our crime scene unit," Fitzgerald said.

In her memory, the Witkowski family is working with the sheriff's department to build a peace garden in front of the Barron County Justice Center.

"We wanted it to be a safe place, and there's no safer spot than in front of the Justice Center. Video 24/7. There's deputies inside -- jailers inside that can respond if something happens," Fitzgerald said.

"Hopefully, maybe this peace garden can help save somebody else's life, but if they already lost somebody, maybe this peace garden will help bring peace to themselves, so they don't live off of anger," said Stacy's sister, Mandi Witkowski.

The Witkowski family hopes to add more to the peace garden including a walkway, flowers, more trees and a little library.

If you would like to donate to the peace garden, there are a couple of ways to do so.

You can make out a check to "Stacy's Fund" and mail it to Chris Fitzgerald, Care of Stacy's Fund, 1420 State Hwy 25 North, Barron, WI 54812-3007.

Or, you can make out a check to "Stacy's Fund" and drop it off at Sterling Bank locations in Rice Lake, Chetek or Barron.