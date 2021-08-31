Packers trim roster to 52 players

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers trimmed the roster significantly on Tuesday, per NFL rules entering the regular season.

The Packers released the following players:

DL Abdullah Anderson

WR Reggie Begelton

QB Kurt Benkert

G Ben Braden

G/T Jacob Capra

G/T Coy Cronk

CB Stephen Denmark

CB Kabion Ento

CB Rojesterman Farris

S Innis Gaines

LB Tipa Galeai

LB De'Jon Harris

WR Damon Hazelton

TE Bronson Kaufusi

DL Carlo Kemp

K JJ Molson

DL Willington Previlon

LB Delontae Scott

P JK Scott

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

RB Patrick Taylor

S Christian Uphoff

T/G Cole Van Lanen

LB Ray Wilborn

RB Dexter Williams

WR Juwann Winfree

The team also announced it placed T David Bakhtiari on reserve/physically unable to perform and TE Jace Sternberger on reserve/suspended.

You can see the Packers active roster in pictures here. After the waiver process concludes on Wednesday, Green Bay can start signing players to its 16-man practice squad.