Packers trim roster to 52 players

Packers trim roster to 52 playersUpdated
GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers trimmed the roster significantly on Tuesday, per NFL rules entering the regular season.
The Packers released the following players:
DL Abdullah Anderson
WR Reggie Begelton
QB Kurt Benkert
G Ben Braden
G/T Jacob Capra
G/T Coy Cronk
CB Stephen Denmark
CB Kabion Ento
CB Rojesterman Farris
S Innis Gaines
LB Tipa Galeai
LB De'Jon Harris
WR Damon Hazelton
TE Bronson Kaufusi
DL Carlo Kemp
K JJ Molson
DL Willington Previlon
LB Delontae Scott
P JK Scott
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
RB Patrick Taylor
S Christian Uphoff
T/G Cole Van Lanen
LB Ray Wilborn
RB Dexter Williams
WR Juwann Winfree
The team also announced it placed T David Bakhtiari on reserve/physically unable to perform and TE Jace Sternberger on reserve/suspended.
You can see the Packers active roster in pictures here. After the waiver process concludes on Wednesday, Green Bay can start signing players to its 16-man practice squad.