Packers All-Pro tackle Bakhtiari to open season on PUP list

The Green Bay Packers won’t have David Bakhtiari for the start of the season. The All-Pro left tackle is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and his agent, Mark Humenik, says Bakhtiari will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list. The designation means Bakhtiari won’t be available for at least the first six weeks. That leaves reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers without the player who has protected his blind side for the last nine seasons. The Packers have shifted Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins to left tackle during training camp.