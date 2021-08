UPDATE:

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Mike Pernsteiner, assistant principal, tells News 18 the spread of COVID-19 is what led to the shortage of players.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A lack of available players will sideline the North High School football team on Friday night.

The Huskies were slated to play Superior on Friday, Sept. 3.

The Huskies are coming off their first win in six years.