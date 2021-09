EAGAN, Minn. (WQOW) - Menomonie native Nate Stanley was waived by the Minnesota Vikings with an injury designation, the team announced Tuesday.

Stanley, in his second season with the team, did not play in any of the three preseason games this season.

