MADISON (WQOW) - Eau Claire's Loyal Crawford has been dismissed by the Wisconsin football team, head coach Paul Chryst announced Tuesday.

Crawford, a freshman running back, was only a few weeks into his first season on campus.

DISMISSED: UW just announced freshman Loyal Crawford (Eau Claire Memorial grad) has been dismissed from the @BadgerFootball team.



This is video I took of Crawford from the team's first practice of fall camp.

Chryst also announced freshman running back Antwan Roberts has been suspended.

A Wisconsin spokesperson said the athletics department and football program will have no further comment at this time.